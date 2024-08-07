McPhy Energy: Effective transfer of the McPhy shares to Euronext Growth Paris on August 9, 2024

Grenoble, August 7, 2024 – 7:30 am CEST – McPhy Energy (the "Company" or "McPhy"), specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production equipment (electrolyzers), announces that the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility will become effective on August 9, 2024, and updates its financial agenda for 2024.

The application for admission of McPhy shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on August 5, 2024.

The ordinary shares issued by McPhy will be delisted from the regulated market of Euronext Paris and admitted to Euronext Growth Paris on August 9, 2024.

This transfer, implemented by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024 following authorization by the Combined General Meeting of McPhy shareholders on the same date, will enable McPhy, to have its shares admitted to trading on a growth market for SMEs, in line with its current size and share profile, and will alleviate the obligations and constraints with which it has currently to comply. This will enable the Company to simplify and reduce the resources mobilized for its listing, while benefiting from the attractiveness of Euronext Growth, a market open to both professional and retail investors, with nearly 600 listed companies.

McPhy will continue to effectively disseminate regulated information and deliver accurate, precise and not misleading information, bringing to the public's attention any information likely to have a significant effect on the share price (inside information), in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596-2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (« MAR »).

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on the Company's website ( www.mcphy-finance.com ) in the "Financial Publications > Financial Operations" section.

The ISIN code for McPhy shares will remain unchanged: FR0011742329.

The ticker will become ALMCP as from August 9, 2024.

McPhy shares will remain eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME schemes following the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

As part of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, McPhy is supported by Swiss Life Banque Privée as Listing Sponsor.

Final Calendar

August 5, 2024 Notification by Euronext of the decision to list McPhy shares on Euronext Growth Paris August 7, 2024 Issuance of a press release by the Company announcing its transfer of listing and publication of the Information Document on the Company's and Euronext's websites

Publication by Euronext of a notice of delisting of McPhy shares from Euronext Paris

Publication by Euronext of a notice of listing of McPhy shares (ALMCP) on Euronext Growth Paris August 9, 2024 Effective transfer: delisting of McPhy shares from Euronext Paris (before market opening) and listing of McPhy shares on Euronext Growth Paris (at market opening) - first listing

New 2024 Financial Agenda:

Publication of 2024 Half-Year Results: on October 29, 2024

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: MCPHY) until August 8 2024. McPhy Energy will be listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP) from August 9 2024.

