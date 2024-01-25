Media Firms Shine Spotlight on Retaining Customers

Enterprises in the telecom, media and entertainment (TME) industries are focusing their attention on retaining existing customers by simplifying their platforms and enhancing user experience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Telecom, Media & Entertainment Services report for North America finds that TME firms are placing an increased emphasis on improving customer experience and leveraging advances in digital technology to provide "more for less.” Enterprises in North America are recognizing the importance of adopting a customer-centric approach that can help them increase customer satisfaction, reduce churn and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry, the ISG report says.

"It is a tough operating climate for TME companies, where customer requirements change rapidly,” said Jeff Cosby, partner and media and communications industry lead for ISG. "Providers are expected to implement automation for process optimization, free up monetary resources and speed time to market by using real-time, edge-based analytics.”

As enterprises strive to hold on to price-conscious subscribers, the need for one platform, one bundle and one subscription has become paramount, the ISG report says. This shift away from a product-focused approach to a platform-based business model that is collaborative, interactive and responsive not only simplifies the enterprise territory but also the customer journey, the report says. For their part, providers must be quick in integrating cloud-connected ecosystems for cross-industry transformation and monetization, ISG says.

An integrated data platform that leverages AI- and ML-based end user and network data provides several key benefits for enterprises. These include made-to-measure plans that use federated data and dynamic query tools as well as the capability for auto-discovery among active network elements from various vendors for single-pane-of-glass observability, the ISG report says. From the customer’s standpoint, remote integration capabilities on the cloud provide the potential for real-time polls, chats and Q&A sessions during live broadcasts, enhancing engagement, ISG says.

"TME enterprises are making the transition from traditional companies to tech companies,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "In a hybrid or multicloud environment, a tight coupling between business, network and IT teams will be critical.”

The report also examines how enterprises are exploring GenAI use cases around programmatic advertising, content generation, audience engagement acceleration, customer service and content recommendation.

For more insights into the challenges faced by TME enterprises and advice for overcoming them, including how to balance the growing need for partnerships with the challenge of increased security threats, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Telecom, Media & Entertainment Services report for North America evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across four quadrants: Telecom Intelligent Business Process Services (BPS), Telecom Managed and Next-Gen IT Services (ITS), Media and Entertainment Intelligent Business Process Services (BPS) and Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-Gen IT Services (ITS).

The report names Accenture, HCLTech and TCS as Leaders in all four quadrants, while Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Genpact, IBM and Sutherland are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Hitachi.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Telecom, Media & Entertainment Services report for North America is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

