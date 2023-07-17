17.07.2023 18:00:00

Median Technologies to Host Two Webcasts and Provide a Company Update on July 20, 2023

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Euronext Growth - ALMDT) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on July 20, 2023 during two webcasts:

  • Webcast held in English: at 4:30 pm CEST / 10:30 am EDT
    Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8880201696222661719
  • Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT
    Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/927842011332779101

Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 5,15 -1,53% MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen