Median Technologies to Host Two Webcasts and Provide a Company Update on July 20, 2023

Median Technologies (Euronext Growth - ALMDT) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on July 20, 2023 during two webcasts:

Webcast held in English: at 4:30 pm CEST / 10:30 am EDT

Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8880201696222661719



Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT

Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/927842011332779101

Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.

