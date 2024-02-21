|
Medical Properties Trust Q4 Net Loss Sharply Widens
(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of $663.94 million or $1.11 per share, sharply wider than $140.47 million or $0.24 per share prior-year quarter.
Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $218.03 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $258.12 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues for the quarter were a negative $122 million, compared to $380.49 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter.
Due to uncertainty regarding its hospitals leased to Steward and the timing of liquidity transactions, the Company is not providing an estimate of full-year 2024 net income or normalized funds from operations.
