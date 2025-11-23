DUAL Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQT1 / ISIN: KR7016740003
|
23.11.2025 09:44:00
Medicare Just Announced Its 2026 Premiums, and It's Bad News for Social Security's Dual Enrollees
Social Security income is foundational for most retirees. Since 2002, annual surveys by Gallup have shown that between 80% and 90% of retired-worker beneficiaries rely on their payout to cover some portion of their expenses.For aged beneficiaries, there are few announcements more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While this reveal typically occurs between the 10th and 15th of October, it was delayed this year due to the record-long federal government shutdown. But Social Security's COLA isn't the only important reveal some retired recipients have been awaiting. For dual enrollees -- Social Security beneficiaries who are enrolled in traditional Medicare -- the Medicare announcement outlining premiums for the upcoming year holds a high degree of importance.
