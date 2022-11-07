MedinCell announces the initiation of Phase 3 study of F14 (mdc-CWM), a therapeutic first-in-class that aims to provide weeks of localized pain relief after Total Knee Replacement

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) today announced that its partner, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), who conducts and finances all development activities of F14 (MedinCell codename: mdc-CWM), has registered its multicenter, randomized, double blind Phase 3 safety and efficacy study on the public trials registry, clinicaltrials.gov. Enrollment of first patients is expected this month.

Additional details about the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov:

https://beta.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05603832?distance=50&term=F14&rank=3

F14 (mdc-CWM) is a sustained-release formulation of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), celecoxib, designed to reduce pain and inflammation and enhance recovery after TKR. F14 (mdc-CWM) is administered into the intra-articular space at the end of TKR surgery and may provide pain relief over several weeks post-surgery.

Dr. Wayne Marshall, CEO at AIC said: "TKR is one of the most invasive and painful surgeries. F14 was designed and developed to reduce surgical pain and swelling, accelerate functional improvement and potentially reduce opioid consumption for TKR patients. Current single administration post-TKR analgesics have limited durations of efficacy on the order of days, and do not address the prolonged pain and inflammation that typically lasts for many weeks after TKR. F14 is a first-in-class therapy which can address this therapeutic gap and improve the quality of patient outcomes after TKR.”

Dr. Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer at Medincell said: "F14 could have a major impact as it could offer physicians a simple yet much-needed therapeutic solution to manage patients' post-operative pain following TKR. Furthermore, today in the US, 15% of TKR patients become chronic opioid users and thus, a decrease in opioid consumption due to lower post-operative pain would be a positive factor in the long-lasting opioid crisis. This trial will be complemented by an additional trial since two confirmatory efficacy studies are required by regulatory authorities in pain.”

