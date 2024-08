Meet Motley Fool Investor Bill Mann

Bill Mann is director of small-cap research at The Motley Fool and a frequent guest on the Motley Fool Money podcast. In today's episode, Bill talks with host Mary Long about:Have an analyst you want us to feature on an upcoming "Meet the Fool" episode? Want to share your own investing journey with us? Send a note (or a voice recording!) to podcasts@fool.comTo catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our beginner's guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool