Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
02.11.2025 15:25:00
Meet the Beaten-Down Biotech Stock Cathie Wood Loves and Wall Street Says May Soar More Than 130%
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), a small-cap biotech company, has some notable bulls. One of them is Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest. The innovation-focused investment firm has long held shares in Intellia, likely because of its work on potentially disruptive gene-editing technology.Intellia Therapeutics also has fans on Wall Street. The company's current average price target of $32.3 (according to Yahoo! Finance) implies a significant 131% upside from its current levels. And that's despite a recent setback that sent Intellia Therapeutics' shares down significantly.Should investors buy the stock at current levels? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
