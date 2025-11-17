Epic Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3X1 / ISIN: US29428L2051
Meet the Epic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Whose Revenue Is Skyrocketing
Few companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector are growing as quickly as CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is. At its core, CoreWeave is a cloud computing business that specializes in artificial intelligence infrastructure.With how in-demand AI computing capacity is right now, it's no surprise that CoreWeave is growing at an incredible pace and shows no signs of slowing down. Investors love to get in on that exciting growth, but is CoreWeave a smart investment option? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
