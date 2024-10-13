|
13.10.2024 11:01:00
Meet the Stock-Split Stock That Soared 10,720% Over the Past 15 Years. Now, It's Poised to Join Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
Industrial and oil companies once represented the pinnacle of business valuations, but no more. For instance, in 2004, General Electric and ExxonMobile were the largest companies in the world when measured by market cap, worth $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively.However, over the past 20 years, there's been a changing of the guard, and the charts are dominated by the world's most well-known technology firms. The battle among the top three continues to rage, as Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are all worth more than $3 trillion, though the top spot has changed hands several times this year. There are three other tech-centric companies with memberships in the $1 trillion club, namely Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, with valuations of $2 trillion, $1.9 trillion, and $1.5 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of roughly $818 billion (as of this writing), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) rounds out the top 10 and seems destined to join this exclusive fraternity. The company holds a unique position in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and the accelerating adoption of this breakthrough technology could help Broadcom secure its membership in the $1 trillion club sooner than you might think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
11.10.24
Meta Platforms Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.24
Meta Platforms Buy
UBS AG
30.08.24
Meta Platforms Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.08.24
Meta Platforms Kaufen
DZ BANK
01.08.24
Meta Platforms Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
