25.10.2024 11:02:00
Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Taiwan Semiconductor in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030.
One of the biggest secular tailwinds of the past several years has been that of artificial intelligence (AI). Lest there be any question, a quick scan of the top-ranking companies by market cap helps to dispel any remaining doubts. In fact, nearly all the companies in the $1 trillion club have one thing in common -- they are each developing, deploying, or manufacturing products on the cutting edge of AI.Apple has a long history of integrating sophisticated algorithms to give its state-of-the-art products an edge. Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) provide the technology that makes generative AI possible. Microsoft joined forces with OpenAI to spur the evolution of ChatGPT. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have all developed top-shelf generative AI models that are bringing the technology to the masses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the foundry that produces the vast majority of the most advanced chips used for AI.With a market cap of just $483 billion, it might seem premature to nominate Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) for membership in this prestigious fraternity. However, the company's recent business performance and management's forecast suggest that the accelerating demand for generative AI could drive additional growth for years to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
