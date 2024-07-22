22.07.2024 14:49:02

MEI Pharma To Begin Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MEI Pharma (MEIP) said its Board has determined to begin evaluation of the company's strategic alternatives, including potential transactions as well as an orderly wind down of the company. MEI Pharma plans to promptly discontinue the clinical development of voruciclib, while certain non-clinical activities related to MEI's drug candidate assets will continue to be conducted by the company. The company will commence a reduction-in-force beginning as soon as practicable and continuing in stages.

David Urso, President and CEO, and Richard Ghalie, Chief Medical Officer, have agreed in principle to step down, effective as of August 1, 2024. The company expects to enter into consulting agreements with both Urso and Ghalie. The Board has appointed Justin Jay File, currently CFO, to assume the position of Acting CEO. The Board has appointed Frederick Driscoll Chairperson.

Shares of MEI Pharma are up 17% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

