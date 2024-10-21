Mentor Capital Buys Back 11.6% of Its Outstanding Stock

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) reports that the Company has thus far repurchased 2,855,712 of the Company’s previously outstanding shares through independent broker public market purchases. This ongoing stock repurchase program is intended to return cash from operating and business sale activities to shareholder investors and is Mentor’s third such stock buyback.

Mentor is debt free and has net cash and equivalents which approximately equal twice the combined share price of all remaining Mentor Capital outstanding shares. Mentor seeks to apply these funds and others, to support owners of profitable private fossil fuel, uranium, and related companies or their royalties. Owners of these sort of energy ventures that wish to transition or continue to direct their business, with the added advantages of public market participation, are encouraged to contact Mentor directly to talk to our senior management.

About Mentor Capital: The Company seeks to come alongside and assist private companies and their founders and investors in meeting their liquidity, equity financing, and acquisition objectives. Mentor is currently focusing its new efforts on adding assets in the classic energy sectors of uranium, coal, oil and gas. Additional important information for investors and shareholders can be found at the Company's website: www.MentorCapital.com .

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to purchase securities.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities, and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results or direction to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: nonperformance of investments, partner and portfolio difficulties, potential delays in marketing and sales, problems securing financing, the potential of competitive products, services, and technologies, difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting and retaining key and knowledgeable personnel, in protecting intellectual property, and the effects of adverse worldwide economic events, such as the coronavirus recovery, government regulations, ESG challenges, energy regulations, and inflation. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company's Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings, which, can be found at: https://ir.mentorcapital.com/all-sec-filings

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

