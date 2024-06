MercadoLibre's Growth Story in 4 Simple Charts

MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock has rallied 154% over the past five years as the S&P 500 rose 85%. The Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader has impressed investors with its rapid growth, widening moat, and rising margins.But can MercadoLibre continue growing as its biggest markets grapple with inflation? Let's review its growth story in four simple charts to see if it's still worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel