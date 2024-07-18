Merck To Acquire Unity-SC - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck said it plans to acquire Unity-SC, a provider of metrology and inspection instrumentation for the semiconductor industry. The transaction amount includes a payment of 155 million euros as well as further milestone-based payments. Unity-SC is based in Montbonnot-Saint-Martin near Grenoble, France. The company said the acquisition expands its portfolio of key technologies required for the advancement of AI applications.

"We are convinced that 3D metrology tools will further advance the semiconductor industry. Adding metrology to our portfolio allows us to provide more materials and more solutions that effectively solve our customers challenges in developing ever faster, more powerful, and more efficient chips," said Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics.