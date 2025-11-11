JMU Aktie
Mercurity Fintech, M2M Capital And Chaince Pursue Strategic Collaboration On AI-Blockchain
(RTTNews) - Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a non-binding MOU with M2M Capital and its unit, Chaince Securities, to investigate creating a complete platform for tokenization, secondary market liquidity, and real-time asset valuation in private markets.
The partnership would integrate Chaince's regulated execution capabilities, the company's on-chain infrastructure, and M2M's AI-powered valuation engine.
The companies intend to onboard issuers over the course of the following year after starting a pilot project to integrate M2M's technology into MFH's system.
MFH is currently trading at $10.49, down $1.31 or 11.05 percent on the Nasdaq.
