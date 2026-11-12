Mercury Appoints Duane Makin As New CTO

(RTTNews) - Mercury NZ Ltd. (MCY.NZ), an electricity generation and energy retail company, on Wednesday announced that Duane Makin has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer, effective March 8, 2027.

The company also announced Tomas Toomata has been appointed Chief Generation Officer, effective December 5.

Duane Makin joins the company from Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN), where he serves as General Manager, Digital, Data and Technology.

Toomata currently serves as General Manager Health, Safety and Wellbeing at Mercury and previously served as Acting Chief Operating Officer, Generation.

Kevin Taylor, the outgoing Chief Operating Officer - Generation, will retire in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Tim Thompson's title will change from Executive General Manager Wholesale to Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 12.

Matt Tolcher's title will change from Executive General Manager Generation Development to Chief Generation Development Officer, effective November 12.

On Wednesday, Mercury NZ closed trading 1.81% higher at NZ$ 6.76 on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.