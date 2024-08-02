|
02.08.2024 05:46:37
Merit Medical Systems Q2 Profit Rises; Lifts FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc.'s (MMSI) GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $35.7 million or $0.61 per share, up from $20.2 million or $0.35 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $53.8 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $45.9 million, or $0.78 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.
Quarterly revenue was $338.0 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Constant currency revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 6.6% compared to the prior year period and increased 5.0% compared to the prior year period on a constant currency revenue, organic, basis.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $334.55 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company raised its fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to $3.27 - $3.35 from the prior outlook of $3.22 - $3.31. The company now expects annul net sales to be $1.335 billion - $1.345 billion compared to the prior estimation of $1.324 billion - $1.340 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $ 3.29 per share and revenues of $1.33 billion for the fiscal year 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merit Medical Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Merit Medical Systems Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Merit Medical Systems Inc.
|81,00
|5,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.