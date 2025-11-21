Mesa Air Group Aktie
21.11.2025
Mesa Air Group Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) announced Loss for third quarter of -$14.124 million
The company's earnings totaled -$14.124 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$24.917 million, or -$0.60 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mesa Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.102 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 21.3% to $90.676 million from $115.257 million last year.
Mesa Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$14.124 Mln. vs. -$24.917 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.60 last year. -Revenue: $90.676 Mln vs. $115.257 Mln last year.
Note: On September 24, 2025, the Mesa Board approved a change in the company’s fiscal year-end, moving from September 30 to December 31, which became effective from January 1, 2025, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.
MESA was down by 3.97% at $1.450 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
