Mesoblast Q1 Revenue From Cell Therapy Products Surges

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO, MSB.AX) reported that its revenue from cell therapy products for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025 was US$20.6 million, up from US$12.9 million in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025, and over ten times greater than prior corresponding the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Revenue growth for the September 2025 quarter compared with the June 2025 quarter was driven by a 66% increase in Ryoncil gross sales to US$21.9 million and 69% increase in net sales to US$19.1 million after 12.7% gross to net adjustment.

Ryoncil is the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any indication, and the only product approved for children under age 12 with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD).