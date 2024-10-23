Meta, Infosys Strengthen Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) strengthened its collaboration with Meta to drive innovation in generative AI through open-source initiatives. To accelerate adoption of Meta's Llama stack and spur innovation, Infosys unveiled a Meta center of excellence focused on accelerating enterprise AI integration while supporting internal adoption and contributions to open-source communities. The center will collaborate closely with Meta to help customers seamlessly adopt the Llama stack.

Also, as a part of the COE, Infosys launched a dedicated AI Experience Zone for Meta, at its Bengaluru campus. The zone will offer customers a firsthand experience of the enterprise AI advancements developed by Infosys Topaz in collaboration with Meta's Llama technology.