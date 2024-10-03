|
03.10.2024 13:15:00
Meta Platforms Stock Just Notched a New All-Time High. Here's Why I'm Still Buying.
With the S&P 500 index notching a new all-time high, it's not surprising that many of its constituents are doing the same. One of the largest companies in that index is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites.Investors may shy away from buying stocks that have reached fresh all-time highs. However, this is a mistake, as these companies are usually executing at a very high level if they're achieving new highs. Meta falls into this category, and I think the latest round of new record highs could be extended for some time.Meta Platforms runs some of the most successful social media sites, but some may be confused by how this makes so much money. Because these platforms are free to use, investors must realize that the users are the products being sold. In Meta's case, it sells advertising that allow advertisers to target users based on demographics, preferences, and location.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!