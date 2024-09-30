|
30.09.2024 20:15:21
Metals Creek reactivates Yellow Fox project amid antimony crunch
Metals Creek Resources (TSXV: MEK) is restarting its Yellow Fox project in central Newfoundland’s gold belt. This decision follows a rise in antimony prices and China’s upcoming export restrictions. The project is 27 km northeast of the Beaver Brook antimony mine.Antimony is a key element in defense and electronics. China, which produces nearly half of the world’s antimony, will start export limits on Sept. 15. This may affect supply chains, especially in the United States, which relies on these imports.Yellow Fox is close to Beaver Brook and shows similar geological features. In 2011, Metals Creek’s initial search at Yellow Fox found high levels of gold, with the best sample at 59.41 g/t.They also found high levels of antimony in some samples, up to 11.1%.Recent work at Yellow Fox included checking the soil and digging trenches to better understand the minerals present. They found a mixture of minerals like pyrite, arsenopyrite, stibnite, sphalerite and galena. These minerals were in a type of rock altered by muscovite, showing similar conditions to Beaver Brook.More detailed checks involved channel sampling, which found sections of rock with gold and antimony. One section had 0.31 g/t gold over 26.8 metres and 4.6% antimony over 1 metre.Metals Creek is revisiting Yellow Fox due to these results and global changes in metal demand. This project could help meet the growing need for antimony, important for many industries.Yellow Fox has not seen any drilling to date.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fox Corp Bmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fox Corp Bmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fox Corp B
|34,80
|-0,57%
|Yellow Corporation Registered Shs
|0,50
|-7,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNaher Osten belastet: US-Börsen nach zurückhaltendem Handel marginal fester -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Börse in Honkong deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen herrscht zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.