Metals One to begin drilling at Råna Ni-Cu-Co project in Norway 

Norway terrain. Stock image. Finland and Norway- focused Metals One (AIM: MET1) announced Thursday that its Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project's partner and operator, Kingsrose Mining (ASX: KRM) has entered into a contract with Arctic Drilling AS to begin helicopter supported core drilling at the Rånbogen prospect on the Råna project in Norway in August. Drilling is focused on two targets identified last year through geophysics, the company said, adding that compelling targets comprise shallow, highly conductive electromagnetic anomalies immediately down dip from mineralised nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide at surface. Completion of a minimum 700m drilling will satisfy the drilling milestones under Metals One's transaction implementation agreement with Kingsrose and Global Energy Metals. "This strategic work programme is aimed at testing two compelling anomalies characterised by highly conductive EM responses down dip of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralised massive sulphide in outcrop, which were identified during last year's core drilling and are located within a previously undrilled area," Metals One CEO Jonathan Owen said in a news release. "We look forward to updating shareholders on progress at the Råna Project as Kingsrose continues to build on the high-grade results from last year's drilling to verify the largely underexplored Råna intrusion's scale potential," Owen said. Drilling is anticipated to be completed in early September, with assay results expected in October to November. The company also owns the Black Schist project in Finland, which has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 57.1 Mt Ni-Zn-Cu-Co and is adjacent to Europe's largest operating nickel mine, Terrafame.