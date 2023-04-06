Metaverse Platform BITNILE.COM Surpasses 675,000 Active Users in Just Over a Month

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNMV) ("BitNile Metaverse” or the "Company”), is proud to announce that the innovative metaverse platform, BITNILE.com (the "Platform” or "BitNile.com”), has experienced rapid growth since its launch of early access on March 1, 2023, with over 675,000 active users from around the world. The browser-based platform enables users to dive into immersive virtual experiences using only their web browser. BitNile Metaverse, through its wholly owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. ("BNC”) owns and operates the Platform.

The Platform has attracted a diverse and international audience, who have embraced the Platform’s user-friendly design and engaging content. As the community continues to grow, the Company is excited to announce that BitNile.com will be adding even more in-world games in the coming weeks.

BitNile.com’s accessibility and seamless functionality have set it apart from other metaverse platforms. Requiring only a web browser, users can easily jump into the metaverse without the need for additional software or downloads. This convenience has greatly contributed to the Platform’s rapid growth and popularity among users.

The Platform offers a variety of experiences, from gaming and socializing to exploring virtual worlds and creating unique content. The upcoming addition of new in-world games is expected to attract even more users, further expanding BitNile.com’s diverse and vibrant community.

"We are thrilled with the tremendous growth BitNile.com has experienced since its launch,” said Douglas Gintz, the President of BNC. "Our commitment to delivering an accessible, browser-based metaverse platform has resonated with users from all corners of the globe. We are excited to continue expanding our offerings and look forward to seeing what our users will create and experience in the Platform.”

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BITNILE.com.

For more information on BitNile Metaverse and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available at BitNile Metaverse, Inc. or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Metaverse, Inc.

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse (Nasdaq: BNMV) owns 100% of BNC, including the BITNILE.COM metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BNC, BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly; 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly; and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings, Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and BitNile Metaverse’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results which are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.net.

