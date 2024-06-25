Methode Electronics Appoints Jon DeGaynor As CEO

(RTTNews) - Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI), Tuesday has appointed Jon DeGaynor as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective July 15, 2024.

DeGaynor succeeds Kevin Nystrom, a partner and managing director at AlixPartners LLP, who has served as interim CEO since May 7, 2024.

From 2015 to 2023, DeGaynor served as President and CEO of Stoneridge, Inc., a publicly traded global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets.