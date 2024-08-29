METRO Buys UK's Food Service Specialist Caterite; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - German food wholesaler Metro AG (MTTWF.PK) Thursday announced that it has acquired UK-based food service delivery specialist Caterite Food & Wineservice. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition supports its sCore goal of increasing FSD share of total sales to 33% by 2030.

Caterite, with around 200 employees, supplies to over 2,000 HoReCa customers in the premium and masstige segments, offering a mix of locally and internationally sourced food. Caterite serves its customers through its main brands Caterite and Grapevine.

The company generated revenues of 44 million pounds in 2023, along with low single digit million EBITDA.

Within METRO, Caterite will complement activities of FSD specialist Classic Fine Foods UK, which supplies premium customers primarily in the greater London area, South West and central parts of the UK.

Guillaume Deruyter, Member of the Management Board of METRO AG and responsible for the FSD businesses, said, "METRO sees the acquisition as an opportunity to grow in the attractive UK HoReCa market and to create synergies with Classic Fine Foods UK. This brings us closer to our strategic goal of successively expanding the share of delivery in total sales."