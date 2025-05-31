Meyer Burger Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJZX / ISIN: CH0108503795
|
31.05.2025 18:37:35
Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries
|
Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Thun, Switzerland – May 31, 2025
Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries
The German subsidiaries of Meyer Burger Technology AG, Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH and Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH, have each filed for insolvency proceedings.
Intensive efforts were made to keep the sites open during the ongoing restructuring negotiations. These efforts have not been successful to date and will now be continued as part of the proceedings together with a provisional insolvency administrator to be appointed by the court. The subsidiary Meyer Burger (Switzerland) AG, which employs around 60 people in Thun, will remain in operation. Meyer Burger (Americas) Ltd., which laid off all employees on May 29, 2025, will also remain in existence as a company.
Meyer Burger Industries' solar cell manufacturing facility in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen) employs 331 people. Meyer Burger Germany in Hohenstein-Ernstthal employs 289 people in mechanical engineering and technology development.
Against the background of the ongoing financing discussions on restructuring, Meyer Burger is requesting an extension of the deadline for presenting its 2024 financial results. The current deadline expires today, May 31, 2025.
Meyer Burger Technology AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2148492
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2148492 31-May-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meyer Burgermehr Nachrichten
|
18:37
|Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries (EQS Group)
|
18:37
|Meyer Burger beantragt Insolvenz für deutsche Gesellschaften (EQS Group)
|
29.05.25