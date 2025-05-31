Meyer Burger Aktie

WKN DE: A0YJZX / ISIN: CH0108503795

31.05.2025 18:37:35

Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Annual Results
Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries

31-May-2025 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, Switzerland – May 31, 2025

 Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries

The German subsidiaries of Meyer Burger Technology AG, Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH and Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH, have each filed for insolvency proceedings.

Intensive efforts were made to keep the sites open during the ongoing restructuring negotiations. These efforts have not been successful to date and will now be continued as part of the proceedings together with a provisional insolvency administrator to be appointed by the court. The subsidiary Meyer Burger (Switzerland) AG, which employs around 60 people in Thun, will remain in operation. Meyer Burger (Americas) Ltd., which laid off all employees on May 29, 2025, will also remain in existence as a company.

Meyer Burger Industries' solar cell manufacturing facility in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen) employs 331 people. Meyer Burger Germany in Hohenstein-Ernstthal employs 289 people in mechanical engineering and technology development.

Against the background of the ongoing financing discussions on restructuring, Meyer Burger is requesting an extension of the deadline for presenting its 2024 financial results. The current deadline expires today, May 31, 2025.


Media contact

Meyer Burger Technology AG
Anne Schneider
Head Corporate Communications
M. +49 174 349 17 90
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2148492

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2148492  31-May-2025 CET/CEST

