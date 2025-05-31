Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Annual Results

Meyer Burger files for insolvency for German subsidiaries



Thun, Switzerland – May 31, 2025

The German subsidiaries of Meyer Burger Technology AG, Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH and Meyer Burger (Germany) GmbH, have each filed for insolvency proceedings.

Intensive efforts were made to keep the sites open during the ongoing restructuring negotiations. These efforts have not been successful to date and will now be continued as part of the proceedings together with a provisional insolvency administrator to be appointed by the court. The subsidiary Meyer Burger (Switzerland) AG, which employs around 60 people in Thun, will remain in operation. Meyer Burger (Americas) Ltd., which laid off all employees on May 29, 2025, will also remain in existence as a company.

Meyer Burger Industries' solar cell manufacturing facility in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen) employs 331 people. Meyer Burger Germany in Hohenstein-Ernstthal employs 289 people in mechanical engineering and technology development.

Against the background of the ongoing financing discussions on restructuring, Meyer Burger is requesting an extension of the deadline for presenting its 2024 financial results. The current deadline expires today, May 31, 2025.



