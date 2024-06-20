Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media release

Thun, Switzerland – June 20, 2024

Meyer Burger wins sustainability award for exhibition stand at Intersolar Europe

Meyer Burger Technology AG has won the Sustainability Award for its exhibition stand at this year's Intersolar Europe in Munich. The award was presented for the first time. The prize was awarded by the EUPD Research agency, which honors particularly sustainable trade show concepts. A total of more than 80 exhibitors applied for the award.

“As sustainability is in Meyer Burger’s DNA, we have given a lot of thought to an appropriate trade show concept,” says Bettina Brammer, Head of Marketing at Meyer Burger. “Like our solar modules, this concept should also comply with the circular principle and produce as little waste as possible. We are delighted that there is now an award for sustainability in trade show construction and that we are one of the first winners.”

The EUPD’s STEP (Sustainable Trade events Partnership) initiative aims to work together with trade show venue operators, trade show organizers, exhibitors, media and associations towards climate-neutral and waste-free trade shows and events. “Meyer Burger has taken on a truly pioneering role with its stand concept and has impressively demonstrated that a truly sustainable trade show stand is possible,” said Jens Mürke, Head of ESG at EUPD. “By dispensing with the exhibition floor alone, 10.5 tons of CO 2 are saved. That is remarkable and will hopefully find many imitators.”

Meyer Burger’s current exhibition stand concept only uses materials that can be reused after the trade show. Typical components such as flooring, suspensions or exhibition walls were replaced by commercially available scaffolding, fabrics and rental plants. Meyer Burger’s long-standing booth builder Walbert-Schmitz from Aachen developed and implemented the concept.

Media contact

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia.

Around 1 100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

About EUPD Research

https://www.eupd-research.com/

EUPD is a leading market research, analysis and certification institute in the entire sustainability sector and has enjoyed undisputed pioneer status nationally and globally for over 23 years. In constant cooperation with science, politics, business and the media, EUPD plays a leading role in the initiation and establishment of socially relevant quality models and initiatives in the context of ESG. In the energy sector, EUPD focuses on the four pillars of the energy transition: Electricity, heat, mobility and energy efficiency. Its primary data-based market research and consulting services are designed to make its clients' business strategies a success, create added value and strengthen their market positioning. In the area of social sustainability, EUPD focuses on employee health and related topics such as corporate culture, inclusion, diversity and much more on the basis of the continuously developed Corporate Health Evaluation Standard.