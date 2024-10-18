|
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable Dec. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2024.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 49 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 163,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 176,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.
