13.09.2024 15:37:00
MGE Energy Issues September 2024 'Inside View'
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), highlights 49 consecutive years of dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:
- MGE expanding its use of agrivoltaics through livestock grazing at its newest solar facility.
- Partners seeking regulatory approval for a first of its kind in the U.S. long duration energy storage project.
The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:
http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview
Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.7 billion, and its 2023 revenues were approximately $691 million.
