Microbot Medical: FDA Approves To Commence Clinical Study

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical (MBOT) has received the FDA approval to proceed with human clinical trial as part of its Investigational Device Exemption application for LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System. The study will be conducted in the U.S., and the company has signed a clinical trial service agreement with an academic medical center.

Microbot Medical expects the trial results will complement the preclinical data on the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, which together are expected to support a future 510(k) submission.

Microbot Medical is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in micro-robotic technologies. The Investigational LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures.

