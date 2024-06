Microsoft Fabric evolves from data lake to application platform

If there’s one thing a modern business needs, it’s data—as much of it as possible. Starting with data warehouses and now with data lakes, we’re using on-premises and cloud tools to manage and analyze that data, putting it in shape to deliver necessary business insights.Data is increasingly important today, as it’s now used to train and fine-tune custom AI models, or to provide essential grounding for existing AI applications. Microsoft’s Fabric is a hosted analytics platform that builds on top of existing data tools like Azure Synapse, so it’s not surprising that Microsoft used its AI-focused BUILD 2024 event to unveil new features that are targeted at supporting the at-scale analytics and data requirements of modern AI applications.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel