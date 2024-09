Microsoft's Stock Buyback: History Says This Is the Likely Impact

While Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to pour money into capital expenditures (capex) to build its cloud computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the company has decided it also has money left to return to shareholders.The software leader hiked its quarterly dividend by 10%, taking it to $0.83. That's good for a forward yield of approximately 0.75%, which isn't likely to draw a lot of income-focused investors. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 12 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21. Meanwhile, the company also announced a new $60 billion buyback plan, with no expiration date.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool