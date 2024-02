MicroStrategy Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR):

Earnings: $89.1 million in Q4 vs. -$249.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.96 in Q4 vs. -$21.93 in the same period last year. Revenue: $124.5 million in Q4 vs. $132.6 million in the same period last year.