MIDD+ 2023 Panelists Discuss How to Increase Gender Equity for Women in Science

More than 150 people from around the world gathered virtually this past February for a panel discussion about how to move the needle on gender equity for women in science.

Hosted by Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) as part of their third annual Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD+) conference, the speakers looked noticeably different than years prior: men were invited to sit on the panel and add their voices to the conversation. According to Jill Fiedler-Kelly, President of the Cognigen division at Simulations Plus and the panel session leader, this represented a critical shift in approach for addressing gender-based inequities. "It is our consensus opinion that the inclusion of men and their active involvement in addressing the challenges women in science face is an essential component in moving the needle on gender equity in a positive direction,” she said.

Panelists discussed what it takes for both men and women to be authentic allies in the workplace, and how to foster psychologically safe spaces that support women at all stages of their careers. Some of the recommendations included pushing for policy changes at work, such as flexible hours and parental leave policies that are inclusive. Others involved encouraging female employees to apply for jobs they may not feel 100 percent qualified for, recommending their capabilities, and providing support to help ensure they can succeed and continue their professional growth.

"Endorsement can be really impactful,” Fiedler-Kelly said. "Helping people to see what others are capable of and to make connections is something we can all easily do for each other, men and women alike.” Panelist Scott Siler, Chief Science Officer of the DILIsym division of Simulations Plus, discussed his increased awareness regarding issues faced by women, thanks to interactions with female colleagues over the years. Siler emphasized the importance of listening, observing, supporting and evolving. "Collectively, our objective is to create an environment in which all women – all people – are comfortable enough to realize their goals and aspirations,” he said.

Although some individual companies are making progress toward gender equity—Lindsay Luke, the Director of Human Resources at Simulations Plus, noted 52 percent of Simulations Plus scientists are female—there remains work to be done to even the playing field, especially for women of color in STEM fields.

Supporting women in the workforce is more critical than ever. Panelists noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to school and childcare led more women to leave the workforce than men—and the gender inequity in childcare responsibilities reinforced inequity in the workforce, with both short- and long-term economic implications for women. "We need to critically examine the policies we have in place, with an eye toward inclusivity, and over-communicate the positive benefits of greater diversity on company culture,” Fiedler-Kelly said. "Sometimes, small changes in how and where work is conducted can help us meet the different needs of our staff and ensure everyone has the ability to succeed.”

If you’d like to watch the full Women in Science panel discussion from MIDD+ 2023, it is available to watch on demand: Women in Pharmaceutical Science Roundtable: "Strategies for Moving the Needle on Gender Equity”. If you’re interested in working at Simulations Plus, rated in 2022 as a Best Company for Women by Comparably, visit the Career Center.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com . Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005237/en/