Millicom International Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) reported Friday net profit for the second quarter of $78 million or $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss of $22 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 4.7 percent to $1.46 billion from $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue was up 1.4 percent.

On average, analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $1.48 billion for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.