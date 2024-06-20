MindMed Completes End-of-Phase 2 Meeting With FDA For MM120 In GAD

(RTTNews) - Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) announced on Thursday that it has completed the End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which supports the progression of MM120 into pivotal trials for treating adults with Generalized Anxiety Disorder or GAD.

MindMed confirmed that it remains on track to commence its Phase 3 clinical program for MM120 oral dissolving tablet in GAD in the latter half of 2024.

The company reported that the meeting was backed by data from its Phase 2b clinical trial MMED008, where MM120 achieved its primary and key secondary objectives. The trial demonstrated significant outcomes, including a 65 percent clinical response rate and 48 percent clinical remission rate at Week 12. MM120 was also well-tolerated, with most adverse events classified as mild to moderate.