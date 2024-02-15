Minnesota Power advances EnergyForward with request for proposals for up to 400 megawatts of wind energy

Minnesota Power, a utility division of Allete Inc. (NYSE: ALE), has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to 400 megawatts of wind energy to come online by the end of 2027, an important milestone in advancing its EnergyForward vision for 100% carbon-free energy.

The RFP follows Minnesota Power’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which calls for the company to acquire up to 300 megawatts of solar energy that is being evaluated in a separate RFP and 400 megawatts of wind generation. The procurement of wind through this RFP will increase by nearly 50% Minnesota Power’s wind portfolio of about 870 megawatts of owned and contracted capacity and provide customers with more renewable energy that will help the company and state meet carbon-free goals in the coming decades. The company currently delivers more than 50% renewable energy to its 150,000 retail customers.

As part of its EnergyForward strategy for a clean-energy future, Minnesota Power seeks cost-effective wind resources that are within the MISO Local Resource Zone 1 with direct interconnections to the transmission system and the ability to enter commercial production in 2026 or 2027.

This RFP will attempt to maximize the benefits of wind development and federal legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, including preferences for projects in energy-impacted communities; diverse bidders; domestically sourced materials; and requirements for using local prevailing wages, local labor for construction and permanent staffing, and the development of apprenticeship programs.

"The carbon-free future must be sustainable for the climate, customers and communities for everyone to thrive, so we seek projects that will create local jobs, local economic benefits and train people in renewable technologies,” said Minnesota Power Chief Operating Officer Josh Skelton. "New wind generation in the Upper Midwest can tap into an excellent wind resource and maximize use of regional transmission assets to deliver renewable energy to our customers and fits well with our portfolio of other energy supply resources to reliably meet customer demands around the clock.”

Minnesota Power will consider both build-own-transfer and power purchase agreement projects, with a preference for projects between 100 and 200 megawatts in both categories. An independent third-party evaluator will help Minnesota Power screen and review proposals.

Proposals will be accepted through April 11, 2024. Click here (https://www.mnpower.com/windrfp) to learn more or to file a proposal.

Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota, supporting comfort, security and quality of life for 150,000 customers, 14 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found at www.mnpower.com.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D.; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

Minnesota Power calculates and reports carbon emissions based on the GHG Protocol. Details in ALLETE’s Corporate Sustainability Report.

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215948646/en/