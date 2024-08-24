|
24.08.2024 07:15:16
MIRA Reports Promising Pre-Clinical Results For Ketamir-2 In Neuropathic Pain Study; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) announced promising pre-clinical results from a recent study assessing its new oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2, using a rat model of nerve-ligation induced neuropathic pain.
MIRA closed Friday's regular trading at $1.85 down $0.02 or 1.07%. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.87 or 47.03%.
According to the company, Administration of low oral doses of Ketamir-2 resulted in a significant and enduring reversal of neuropathic pain, with effects lasting 14 and 22 days post-operation.
The highest dose of Ketamir-2 led to a complete normalization of pain threshold, achieving a 100% reversal of neuropathic pain signals.
In contrast, oral ketamine under similar experimental conditions did not provide notable pain relief, highlighting the superior efficacy of Ketamir-2.
The company noted that the findings underscore Ketamir-2's potential to revolutionize the treatment of neuropathic pain and set the stage for its advancement into clinical development.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|1,61
|-5,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.