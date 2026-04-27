Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 2b Results For HDV Therapy

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) on Monday said the primary endpoint was met in the Phase 2b portion of its AZURE-1 study evaluating brelovitug for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV).

At Week 24, brelovitug showed strong antiviral activity, with 100% of patients in the 300 mg weekly group and 75% in the 900 mg every four weeks group achieving a virologic response. The primary composite endpoint—virologic response along with normalization of liver enzyme ALT—was achieved in 45% and 35% of patients in the respective dose groups, compared with none in the delayed treatment group.

The company said treatment was well tolerated, with continued reductions in viral levels and liver enzyme markers observed over 24 weeks, supporting brelovitug's potential as a standalone therapy to treat HDV.

Mirum shares closed at $91.49 on Friday, down 0.50%.