Missed Out On Intuitive Machines? Buy Rocket Lab USA Instead.

If you happened to own a stake in moon-exploration technology company Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) before last Wednesday, then congratulations! Your position's 77% more valuable now than it was then.The outfit won a contract with NASA (not its first) that could be worth as much as $4.8 billion, catapulting the stock. For perspective, Intuitive Machines has only done $158 million worth of business during the past four reported quarters. With last week's surge, its shares are now up 350% from its January low.There's the rub, of course. Such a big, rapid gain doesn't leave much room for more upside. That was certainly the case in February when Intuitive Machines' shares soared even more, only to end up giving most of the rally back. Even if a similar pullback isn't in the cards this time around, it certainly feels like most of any gains are in the rearview mirror.