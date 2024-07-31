+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 12:00:00

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)(TOKYO:8306)(ISIN:JP3902900004)(MUFG) hereby announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2024. The Annual Report includes MUFG’s audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP as of and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The Annual Report is available on our website at the following website address:
https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/report/form20-f/

In addition, all shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request at our website. Such request should be made to below:
https://form.mufg.jp/regist/is?SMPFORM=nbp-mjsim-0e521dfd17a26a22a6e6d64d664bdb65

