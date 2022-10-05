Mitsui Chemicals Group to Exhibit at K2022 Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) and Mitsui Chemicals Europe GmbH (Düsseldorf, Germany; President: HIRAIWA Takeshi) will exhibit at K2022 – the World’s No.1 Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber as the Mitsui Chemicals Group.

The event is scheduled to be held from October 19–26, 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

At the trade fair, under the slogan "Feel Good Chemistry for a sustainable world”, the Mitsui Chemicals Group will present innovative materials and solutions that contribute to the circular economy, and a carbon neutral and sustainable society. In addition, technical presentations will be held on October 20th and 24th.

Come and meet us at our booth at K 2022 (hall 7a, booth D18).

Overview of Mitsui Chemicals Group‘s Exhibition

Exhibition period: October 19 (Wed) – October 26 (Wed), 2022 Venue: Düsseldorf Fairgrounds / Düsseldorf, Germany Booth location: 7a / D18

Exhibition items of Materials and information

Products/Solutions Theme Arlen™ A modified polyamide 6T, heat & hydrolysis resistance for metal replacements and EV components Aurum™ (TPI), a super engineering plastic for high performance applications at extreme temperatures Arcus™ Solution service for polymer robot parts including material design/selection and production. Exfola™ Sealant film for packaging with good oil and water repellency Econykol™ Biomass based polyols for polyurethanes that contributes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Recycle solutions

for packaging RePLAYERTM – Renewable plastic layer system - Mono-material packaging solutions Paper packaging solutions TAFNEX™ Composite material based on polypropylene and carbon fibre for structural and aesthetic applications TPXTM Polymethylpentene (PMP), a polyolefin based polymer with extremely low density, high melting point, releasability and steam resistance for autoclavable medical and laboratory equipment Advanced Module Concept Advanced module concept for back-door and slide-door Eco-bench MMP (Mold Master Plate) - sandwich molding (Recycling)

Technical presentations

- October 20, 11:00 o’clock

Theme: "AURUMTM thermoplastic polyimide (TPI)

An innovative solution for the demanding application requirements by maintaining excellent mechanical performance at extreme temperatures"

Presenter: Samer Ziadeh

Technical Expert, Product Support Team, R&D Division

- October 24, 14:00 o’clock

Theme: "Decorative design options with thermoplastic composites based on carbon fiber and polypropylene"

Presenter: Dr. Christos Karatzias

Senior Manager, New Business Development Team, R&D Division

Please visit our dedicated website for more details.

https://eu.mitsuichemicals.com/special/k2022/

About Mitsui Chemicals (Tokyo: 4183, ISIN: JP3888300005)

Mitsui Chemicals’ roots can be traced back to 1912 when it began producing raw material for chemical fertilizers from coal gas byproducts, the first company in Japan to do so. This undertaking significantly contributed to increasing agricultural productivity, a major social issue at the time. Later, the company evolved its technology from coal chemicals to gas chemicals, and in 1958 it built Japan’s first petrochemical complex and so provided impetus to Japan’s industry. Today, the company boasts many world-class products with sales standing at over 1,600 billion yen and with over 160 companies in 30 countries. Its business portfolio includes Life & Healthcare Solutions, Mobility Solutions, ICT Solutions, Basic & Green Materials.

Mitsui Chemicals will continue to contribute to solving social challenges with its state-of-the-art technology and by "Creating New Customer Value through Innovation".

More information can be found at https://www.mitsuichem.com

