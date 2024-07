Mixed Q2 Results: Rollins Tops EPS, Misses Revenue Expectations

Leading pest control services provider Rollins (NYSE:ROL)released a Q2 2024 earnings report on Wednesday that showcased solid performance metrics. Revenue jumped 8.7% year over year to $892 million, but it came in below analyst consensus estimates of $895 million. Adjusted per-share earnings were $0.27, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26. Overall, the quarter demonstrated Rollins' consistent revenue streams and improved operational efficiencies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool