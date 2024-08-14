MLP Posts Strong H1 Results

(RTTNews) - MLP SE (MLPKY.PK, MLPKF.PK), on Wednesday, reported H1 total revenue of EUR 514 million compared to EUR 475 million last year.

In the Wealth competence field, MLP witnessed strong revenue growth of 26% to EUR 240 million versus EUR 190 million last year, largely driven by the wealth management and interest rate business contained within this field.

The company increased its EBIT in the first six months of 2024 to a new record level of EUR 48.7 million from the previous year's EUR 37.4 million, thanks to the strong revenue development in the Wealth competence field, as well as a consistently high revenue level in both the Property & Casualty and Life & Health competence fields.

Group net profit in the first half of 2024 was EUR 37.8 million compared to EUR 23.6 million reported in the prior year period.

"We are right on track for 2024 and have also taken another important step forwards on our ambitious growth path. We are getting ever closer to our strategic objective of developing the MLP Group to a significantly and sustainably increased earnings plateau by the end of 2025," comments Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer at MLP SE.