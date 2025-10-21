|
21.10.2025 18:34:08
MMG Reports Increase In Total Copper Output In Q3
(RTTNews) - MMG Limited (MMLTF.PK), Tuesday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting an 11 percent increase in total copper output to just over 127k tonnes, primarily driven by huge production from Las Bambas.
Meanwhile, total zinc production increased by twenty-six per cent, achieving almost 59K tonnes driven by good operational performance from Dugald River.
"It's been a solid third quarter performance in terms of our production volumes and we achieved some significant corporate milestones. Most notable was the strong demand for the company's first convertible bond issuance," said CEO Ivo Zhao. "As we close out the year, our teams remain focused on safe operations and delivering our production and cost targets."
Currently, MMG's stock is trading at $0.84 on the OTC Markets.
