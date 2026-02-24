Mobileye Aktie

Mobileye für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119ES / ISIN: NL0010831061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 15:22:50

Mobileye Global Integrates Elektrobit's EB Corbos Linux For Safety Applications Into Mobileye Drive

(RTTNews) - Autonomous driving company Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) and automotive software company Elektrobit, Tuesday announced the integration of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications into Mobileye Drive, a scalable end-to-end Level 4 self-driving system.

Under the collaboration, the Mobileye platform will utilize Elektrobit's safety-compliant solution, delivering automotive grade features and field updates.

Johann "JJ" Jungwirth, executive vice president, Autonomous Vehicles, Mobileye, "Working together with software innovators in the automotive field like Elektrobit is a key factor in expediting the mass production of vehicles equipped with the self-driving system Mobileye Drive."

In the pre-market hours, MBLY is trading at $8.75, up 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mobileye N.V. Reg. shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.