MODD, GALT, XCUR, PEPG, BSGM Stocks Pop After Hours On Clinical Updates And Strategic Moves

(RTTNews) - Several biotech stocks made sharp moves in after-hours trading on Thursday, September 11, 2025, driven by clinical updates, strategic pivots, and rebranding efforts. Here's a quick look at what sparked the action.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) saw a dramatic upswing in its stock price today, climbing 30.68% overnight to $0.9150, following a modest 1.27% gain at market close to $0.7002

The rally was sparked by the company's announcement that it had completed a clinical study for its MODD1 insulin pump, a device aimed at simplifying diabetes management. The company also expects to submit its Pivot pump product to the FDA for clearance in October 2025.

Recent insider activity at MODD, where company executives purchased over $500,000 worth of shares, has drawn attention to the stock. Combined with the successful completion of a clinical study for its MODD1 insulin pump, this development has sparked heightened trading activity, with volume soaring to over 4.5 million shares, well above the average of around 200,000. With the stock trading between $0.63 and $2.50 over the past year, today's momentum highlights the potential for further movement, especially as the company continues to advance its product toward commercial readiness.

**

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) saw a sharp rise in its stock price, climbing over 14% overnight to $6.78 from a previous close of $5.94, despite no new company-specific announcements. This move continues a remarkable run for the stock, which has gained more than 360% year to date. GALT reached a new 52-week high of $5.99 during intraday trading on September 11, 2025, marking a fresh milestone in its ongoing upward trajectory.

In a recent business update, Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics, stated, "We are also analyzing additional biomarkers and expect to present those results later this year," signaling further insights into its lead candidate, belapectin (GR-MD-02). Belapectin is a novel galectin-3 inhibitor with Fast Track Designation, designed to treat MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, areas where Galectin remains the only company exclusively focused.

Earlier this year, Galectin presented encouraging data from its NAVIGATE trial at the EASL Congress, showing a reduction in new esophageal varices among treated patients.

**

Shares of Exicure Inc. (XCUR) rose sharply in after-hours trading, climbing 11.11% to $4.00 following a regular session close at $3.60. The sudden move came without any fresh company-specific news, suggesting the price action may be driven by speculative interest or technical momentum rather than a direct catalyst.

Exicure recently reported a second-quarter net loss of $2.6 million, significantly wider than the $0.6 million loss in Q2 of 2024. This widening deficit stems largely from higher operating expenses following its acquisition of GPCR USA earlier in 2025. The deal marked a strategic pivot for the company, which had previously focused on nucleic acid therapies. Now, with GPCR USA's pipeline integrated, Exicure is pursuing new clinical directions, including a completed Phase 2 study of GPC-100 for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients.

**

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) experienced a notable rebound in after-hours trading, rising 6.67% to $1.44 after closing the regular session down 3.57% at $1.35. The uptick came without any new company-specific announcements, suggesting the movement may be driven by technical factors or speculative interest rather than fresh developments.

The stock has been volatile in recent months, largely shaped by PepGen's strategic pivot following the discontinuation of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program. Earlier this year, the company halted development of PGN-EDO51 after it failed to meet efficacy targets in the CONNECT1 trial. Since then, PepGen has shifted its focus entirely to PGN-EDODM1, a candidate for treating myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), which has shown promising splicing correction in early studies.

The FREEDOM-DM1 trial is currently underway, with topline data from the 15 mg/kg cohort expected in early Q4 2025. This readout is considered a key near-term catalyst, as it will help determine whether the DM1 program can deliver meaningful clinical outcomes beyond molecular markers.

**

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) closed Thursday's trade at $6.10 with a sharp gain of 37.08%, followed by an additional 4.09% rise in after-hours trading to $6.35. This surge coincides with a major corporate development: the company has officially rebranded as Streamex Corp., effective September 12, 2025. Alongside the name change, BioSig will begin trading under a new ticker symbol, "STEX," on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The rebranding follows BioSig's merger with Streamex Exchange Corp., marking a strategic pivot from its roots in medical device technology to a new focus on real-world asset tokenization. Streamex aims to bring gold and commodities markets on-chain through blockchain-based infrastructure. As part of this transition, the company recently entered an exclusive partnership with Monetary Metals to develop tokenized, yield-bearing gold products.

***