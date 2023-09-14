|
14.09.2023 13:00:00
Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces In-Person and Virtual 2023 Strategy Day
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) is pleased to announce that it will host a Strategy Day in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The event will commence at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Mountain Time) with presentations from its executive management team, followed by a reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).
Members of the investment community interested in attending in person, please reach out to the Molson Coors IR Team at mcbcinvestorrelations@molsoncoors.com. A webcast of the event will also be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted within one hour following the live webcast and will be available through October 2, 2024.
Overview of Molson Coors Beverage Company
For more than two centuries Molson Coors Beverage Company has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Miller High Life and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.
Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com, or on Twitter though @MolsonCoors.
About Molson Coors Canada Inc.
Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCBC). MCCI Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The trustee holder of the special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.
